The Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council will present Fremont-based artist Hope Burger's exhibit “Headspace” at The Arts Garage in November.

Burger is a mixed-media expressionist artist raised on a farm in central Ohio. Her work has appeared in exhibits and fairs throughout Ohio and is in multiple private collections in the United States. She is a three-time winner of Battle of the Artists held at TAG by the GPCAAC.

Burger creates through a process that is more intuitive than premeditated, using layers of acrylic, collage, ink, pencil, and sometimes fiber and found objects. “I am driven by my subconscious as I paint, with memories and emotions influencing how each painting develops," she said in a prepared statement.

A free reception with the artist is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Nov. 2. Burger's artwork will be on display at The Arts Garage, 317 W. Perry St., Port Clinton, from Oct. 31 through Dec. 1.

This article originally appeared on Port Clinton News Herald: Fremont artist featured at Art Garage