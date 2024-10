Elmore Conservation Club to host Sight-in Day

ELMORE - The 41st Annual Dick Gremling and Richard Marleau Memorial Sight-In Day, sponsored by theElmore Conservation Club, is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, at the club range, 15550 West Portage River South Road.

The day is a public event aimed at giving shooters the opportunity to sight in rifle, pistol, slug-gun, handgun, or bow for the hunting seasons. A donation of $5 per firearm or bow is asked, with proceeds going to Elmore area charities for the needy at the holidays.

Experienced club staff will be on hand to assist.

The range is located along the Portage River, south side, a half mile west of Ohio 590, between Elmore and Oak Harbor. For questions, call 419-478-0233.

