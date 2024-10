At noon Friday, Ottawa and Lucas counties will test the Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) sirens for the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor.

The sounding of 54 sirens will last for three minutes.

The three-minute activation is an annual requirement.

Sirens will be sounded within:

Ottawa County

● Bay Township

● Benton Township

● Carroll township

● Erie Township

● City of Port Clinton

● Harris Township, East of Ohio 590

● Salem township, include Oak Harbor Village

Lucas County

● Jerusalem Township, Eastern portion in Lucas County.

For more information, contact Fred Petersen, Ottawa County Emergency Management Agency, at 419-734-6900, or Abby Buchhop, Lucas County Emergency Management Agency, at 419-213-6503.

The News-Messenger/News Herald

This article originally appeared on Port Clinton News Herald: 54 sirens at Davis-Besse will sound for three minutes in annual test