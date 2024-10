OAK HARBOR - The 45th annual Oak Harbor Apple Festival was held Saturday and Sunday in the village's downtown area.

The festival, which is held each year on the second full weekend of Oak Harbor, included more than 100 vendors and food trucks. Once again, Oak Harbor’s Boy Scout Troop 316 prepared apple butter in a 120-year-old copper kettle.

Oak Harbor High School’s Danica Davis was named Apple Festival queen at the opening ceremony Saturday morning. Other events during the day included a corn hole tournament and a baby contest.

Sprinkles of rain gave way just in time for the start of the Grand Parade at 2 p.m. The hourlong parade featured the 2024 Apple Festival Royalty Court, along with royalty from festivals around northern Ohio.

American Legion Post 114 led the parade, followed by the Oak Harbor High School marching band. Dozens of Heidi’s Twirlers performed for the crowd all along the parade route.

The parade also included several firetrucks, politicians and dogs walking with their owners.

“The Junk” performed at the entertainment tent later on Saturday night.

Sunday events included a 5k run, a kids 1-mile run, classic car show and a baking contest.

The News-Messenger/News Herald

This article originally appeared on Port Clinton News Herald: Parades, vendors, food, apple butter, dance and games at 2024 Apple Festival