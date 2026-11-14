JUNEAU, ALASKA — Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has won Alaska’s governor’s race, becoming the state’s youngest governor-elect and the first Democrat elected to the office since 1998.

Kreiss-Tomkins, 37, defeated three Republicans, including Trump-endorsed business owner Bernadette Wilson, former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and former Attorney General Treg Taylor. With roughly 96% of ballots counted, he had 50.8% of first-choice votes — more than his three opponents combined — meaning ranked-choice tabulation would not be necessary if that margin holds through certification.

The former state representative from Sitka campaigned as a pragmatic centrist, describing himself as a “man of the middle” and promising a bipartisan administration. He was endorsed by Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and three former Alaska governors representing Democratic, Republican and independent backgrounds.

Kreiss-Tomkins will succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy and take office Dec. 7. His priorities include increasing public-school funding, addressing high energy and living costs, improving basic government services and pursuing tighter limits on withdrawals from Alaska’s Permanent Fund.

His victory also expands Democrats’ national footprint. Democrats will hold 30 governorships next year, up from 24 before the 2026 election.

Alaska voters also rejected an effort to repeal the state’s ranked-choice voting system, preserving the election method used in this year’s contest.

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