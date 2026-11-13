TOPEKA, KANSAS — Democrat Cindy Holscher has won the Kansas governor’s race, defeating Republican Ty Masterson after a mandatory statewide audit confirmed her narrow lead.

Unofficial results from the Kansas Secretary of State showed Holscher ahead by 7,644 votes. Because the margin was under 1 percentage point, Kansas law required counties to hand-audit ballots from at least 10% of precincts. The Associated Press called the race Thursday after reviewing enough audit results to determine Masterson could not overcome the deficit. He conceded shortly afterward.

Holscher, a state senator from Overland Park, will succeed two-term Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in January. Masterson, the longtime Republican state Senate president, acknowledged the difficult election environment for Republicans and congratulated Holscher.

The result is notable because Kansas remains a state where Republicans hold significant structural advantages in the Legislature and at the federal level. Holscher’s win means Democrats will retain the governorship for a third consecutive term.

Her running mate, Democratic state Rep. KC Ohaebosim, will become only the second Black Kansan elected to statewide office, and the first in roughly 140 years.

The result is not yet formally certified. County commissions are still reviewing provisional ballots, and statewide certification is scheduled for Dec. 1. Election officials, however, do not expect the remaining ballots to alter the outcome.

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