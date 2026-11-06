Hegseth Not Under Consideration for Tennessee Senate Seat as Succession Race Begins

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is not currently being considered to replace Sen. Marsha Blackburn when she leaves the Senate to become Tennessee’s governor, according to a person familiar with the private discussions.

Blackburn, who won the governor’s race Tuesday, plans to remain in the Senate until she takes office in January. She would then appoint a replacement to serve until the next statewide election. Rep. Tim Burchett has already said he wants the appointment, telling the Associated Press, “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

Hegseth had been mentioned as a possible contender, particularly as questions grow about his future at the Pentagon. But the source said Blackburn is focused on her transition and described talk of appointing Hegseth as speculation rather than an active plan.

At the same time, Hegseth faces renewed impeachment pressure in Washington. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie says he plans to force a House vote when lawmakers return for the lame-duck session, with several Republicans reportedly open to supporting the effort.

Hegseth has dismissed the impeachment push as political retaliation, while President Donald Trump publicly said Wednesday that he believes Hegseth is “doing a very good job.”

For now, the Tennessee succession contest appears to be moving forward without Hegseth.

Sources:

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