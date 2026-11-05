Newsom Moves to Commute All 548 California Death Sentences to Life

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he intends to commute all 548 death sentences in the state to life without the possibility of parole, effectively clearing California’s death row if the required approvals are granted.

Newsom, who imposed a moratorium on executions in 2019, said capital punishment is incompatible with California’s values and has failed as a criminal justice policy. California has not carried out an execution since 2006.

The action covers 529 men and 19 women. Newsom can commute some sentences directly, but 382 cases involve prisoners with multiple felony convictions and therefore require approval from the California Supreme Court.

Newsom acknowledged the pain the decision may cause victims’ families, while supporters argued that the death penalty is costly, error-prone and applied unevenly. Opponents, including prosecutors and victims’ advocates, said a blanket commutation fails to account for the severity of individual crimes.

The move does not repeal California’s death penalty statute. Voters previously upheld capital punishment in statewide elections, meaning future governors could theoretically resume executions unless the law itself is changed.

Newsom’s announcement comes near the end of his second and final term as governor and amid widespread speculation about a possible 2028 presidential campaign.

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