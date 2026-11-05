Musk Deletes Pro-GOP Posts After Spending Nearly Half a Billion on Losing Candidates

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Elon Musk deleted several pro-Republican election posts after Democrats swept Congress, capping a costly political setback for the billionaire who spent nearly half a billion dollars backing GOP candidates.

Musk had posted “Vote red today!” on Election Day and pinned another message urging support for Republican Senate candidates. Both disappeared after results showed Democrats winning both chambers. Musk has not publicly explained why he removed them.

Reuters reported Musk spent nearly $445 million on federal races. Of 43 House Republicans he backed, only three had won by late Wednesday, while six of seven Senate candidates he supported lost, with Alaska still unresolved. He also spent heavily in Texas, where Democrats won several marquee races.

The election aftermath also hit Musk financially. Tesla and SpaceX shares fell more than 3% Wednesday, wiping roughly $100 billion from their combined market value and reducing Musk’s estimated net worth by about $30 billion to $33 billion on paper.

Musk did not disappear from X entirely. He joked that his “election-interfering space lasers” had failed and quickly returned to promoting his companies.

The political consequences may last longer. Democrats have already signaled plans for increased scrutiny of Musk’s federal contracts, government ties and businesses once they take control of Congress.

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