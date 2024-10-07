News34 Sports Plays of the Week, 10/7/24

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Well it’s that time everyone. With student-athletes from all around the area making big plays every day, it’s only fair to highlight some of the best for you to see each week. With that said, I welcome you to the Plays of the Week.

5) Gradon Loeffler: holds on through contact against B-G

With Sidney hosting B-G, how about taking a hit like a champ? Gradon Loeffler hangs on through the contact from behind him and makes a big play for the Sabers, who were looking to come back.

4) Mathew Boyce: drops the hitstick versus Vestal

Windsor is on home turf against Vestal and an incoming one-man wrecking ball. Mathew Boyce does not care. He is breaking out the hitstick for extra yardage and dragging defenders. That’s a big boy play right there.

3) Joe Gennarelli: inch perfect dime against Norwich

How about splitting the defenders? Well, it doesn’t get much closer than what Joe Gennarelli did. He drops a pinpoint dime to Qadir Shabazz. The ball was inches from being swatted or picked off but instead went for 6 for U-E against Norwich. What a dot from the kid.

2) Brysen Fry: 4th down snag in double coverage versus M-E

Forks was looking for some magic late against M-E. A heave up on 4th down into double coverage but it was Brysen Fry. The freshman. Highpointing the ball and going up and getting it over the DBs off a moon shot. That’s determination right there.

1) Rocco Schnaebel: one-handed snag in the endzone against Tioga

Everyone loves a good one-handed catch. Well, showing one off was Delhi’s Rocco Schnaebel. Snatches it out of the sky and secures it for 6. What a catch and what determination as he holds on through contact. Fantastic catch.

