16-year-old stabbed in parking lot of Macy’s at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday evening Syracuse Police Officers were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital for a report of a stabbing victim. When police got to St. Joseph’s Hospital they found a 16-year-old being treated for a stab wound to his left shoulder.

The 16-year-old was later brought to Upstate Hospital for further treatment. His injuries are considered non-life threatening and he is expected to survive.

Police determined that the teenager was stabbed in the parking lot of Macy’s at Destiny USA.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.

