    16-year-old stabbed in parking lot of Macy’s at Destiny USA

    By Kendra Broddus,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7Lhd_0vojkkMD00

    SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday evening Syracuse Police Officers were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital for a report of a stabbing victim. When police got to St. Joseph’s Hospital they found a 16-year-old being treated for a stab wound to his left shoulder.

    The 16-year-old was later brought to Upstate Hospital for further treatment. His injuries are considered non-life threatening and he is expected to survive.

    Police determined that the teenager was stabbed in the parking lot of Macy’s at Destiny USA.

    Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.

    Lightning McWeeney
    1d ago
    this place has multiple stabbings per week and occasional shootings. the city of Syracuse is happy to tell us about closing bars, corner stores, rental properties, and strip clubs for far fewer incidents. I'm starting to believe certain businesses might be paying people to stay open but the payments aren't for the general fund if you know what I mean.
    NNY
    2d ago
    One would hope it was caught on camera
