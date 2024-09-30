Open in App
    Binghamton Big Lots set to close; total surpasses 350

    By Addy Bink,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUxoC_0vojjjRH00

    (NEXSTAR) — Nearly 50 more Big Lots stores across half as many states, including the Binghamton location, are joining the growing list of locations that are closing as part of the retailer’s bankruptcy filing .

    Since Big Lots filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month , more than 340 stores were designated for closure . As of Sept. 29, more than 30 have closed and been removed from the chain’s website.

    Big Lots already confirmed it plans to close about 250 stores by mid-January on top of the nearly 300 stores that have closed or will soon.

    Are you still in the middle class? Here’s how to find out

    Below is a list of the newest stores, 47 across 25 states, preparing to shut their doors. As it has before , Nexstar found banners on each store’s web page reading “closing this location” and advertising sales of up to 20% with “limited exceptions.”

    • New York: Binghamton and Troy
    • Arizona: Goodyear
    • California: Alhambra, Arcadia, Bellflower, Inglewood, and La Verne
    • Colorado: Wheat Ridge
    • Florida: Delray Beach, Jacksonville Beach, and Pembroke Pines
    • Georgia: Snellville
    • Illinois: Country Club Hills
    • Indiana: Indianapolis (6225 Allisonville Road) and Noblesville
    • Iowa: Des Moines
    • Kentucky: Hopkinsville
    • Louisiana: Shreveport
    • Massachusetts: Danvers
    • Maryland: Hanover
    • Michigan: Taylor
    • New Jersey: Mays Landing
    • North Carolina: Raleigh (Cypress Plantation Drive)
    • Ohio: Aurora
    • Oklahoma: Stillwater
    • Oregon: Springfield
    • Pennsylvania: Aston, Aliquippa, Monroeville, and Waynesburg
    • South Carolina: North Charleston
    • Tennessee: Covington
    • Texas: Amarillo (Interstate 40), College Station, Corpus Christi (Interstate Highway 69 Access Road), Fort Worth (5800 Overton Ridge Blvd and 1250 Green Oaks Rd), Katy, Mansfield, Nacogdoches, Pearland, Tomball, and San Antonio (Hollywood Park)
    • Washington: Marysville and Spokane Valley
    • Wisconsin: Eau Claire

    With these impending closures, Big Lots’s footprint is set to shrink by at least 393 stores (you can see previously announced closures here ). Some of the stores — 32 across 16 states — that were previously identified for closure have since done so:

    • Arizona: Mesa, East Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix (Ray Road), and Scottsdale
    • California: Camarillo, Livermore, Sacramento (Valley Hi Drive), and San Jose
    • Colorado: Aurora (South Parker Road) and Longmont
    • Connecticut: Manchester and Waterford
    • Florida: Boca Raton, Bonita Springs, and Stuart
    • Indiana: Kokomo
    • Maryland: Reisterstown
    • Michigan: Kentwood and Petoskey
    • Montana: Helena
    • New York: Centereach
    • Oregon: Albany
    • Pennsylvania: York
    • South Carolina: Chester and Newberry
    • Virginia: Manassas
    • Washington: Lacey, Olympia, Port Angeles, and Renton
    • Wisconsin: Mount Pleasant

    Idaho, Iowa, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas were initially among a handful of states where there were no planned store closures (Big Lots has locations in every state except Alaska and Hawaii). That list has since dwindled to Delaware , Mississippi , Nebraska , North Dakota , Rhode Island , and West Virginia .

    Social Security COLA raise: How much will recipients get in 2025?

    Big Lots President and CEO Bruce Thorn previously said that “the majority of our store locations are profitable,” but that the company intended to “move forward with a more focused footprint to ensure that we operate efficiently and are best positioned to serve our customers.”

    Overall, roughly 550 stores are expected to close, reducing Big Lots’s retail presence by about 40%.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - News 34.

