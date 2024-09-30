Binghamton Big Lots set to close; total surpasses 350

(NEXSTAR) — Nearly 50 more Big Lots stores across half as many states, including the Binghamton location, are joining the growing list of locations that are closing as part of the retailer’s bankruptcy filing .

Since Big Lots filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month , more than 340 stores were designated for closure . As of Sept. 29, more than 30 have closed and been removed from the chain’s website.

Big Lots already confirmed it plans to close about 250 stores by mid-January on top of the nearly 300 stores that have closed or will soon.

Below is a list of the newest stores, 47 across 25 states, preparing to shut their doors. As it has before , Nexstar found banners on each store’s web page reading “closing this location” and advertising sales of up to 20% with “limited exceptions.”

New York: Binghamton and Troy

Arizona: Goodyear

California: Alhambra, Arcadia, Bellflower, Inglewood, and La Verne

Colorado: Wheat Ridge

Florida: Delray Beach, Jacksonville Beach, and Pembroke Pines

Georgia: Snellville

Illinois: Country Club Hills

Indiana: Indianapolis (6225 Allisonville Road) and Noblesville

Iowa: Des Moines

Kentucky: Hopkinsville

Louisiana: Shreveport

Massachusetts: Danvers

Maryland: Hanover

Michigan: Taylor

New Jersey: Mays Landing

North Carolina: Raleigh (Cypress Plantation Drive)

Ohio: Aurora

Oklahoma: Stillwater

Oregon: Springfield

Pennsylvania: Aston, Aliquippa, Monroeville, and Waynesburg

South Carolina: North Charleston

Tennessee: Covington

Texas: Amarillo (Interstate 40), College Station, Corpus Christi (Interstate Highway 69 Access Road), Fort Worth (5800 Overton Ridge Blvd and 1250 Green Oaks Rd), Katy, Mansfield, Nacogdoches, Pearland, Tomball, and San Antonio (Hollywood Park)

Washington: Marysville and Spokane Valley

Wisconsin: Eau Claire

With these impending closures, Big Lots’s footprint is set to shrink by at least 393 stores (you can see previously announced closures here ). Some of the stores — 32 across 16 states — that were previously identified for closure have since done so:

Arizona: Mesa, East Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix (Ray Road), and Scottsdale

California: Camarillo, Livermore, Sacramento (Valley Hi Drive), and San Jose

Colorado: Aurora (South Parker Road) and Longmont

Connecticut: Manchester and Waterford

Florida: Boca Raton, Bonita Springs, and Stuart

Indiana: Kokomo

Maryland: Reisterstown

Michigan: Kentwood and Petoskey

Montana: Helena

New York: Centereach

Oregon: Albany

Pennsylvania: York

South Carolina: Chester and Newberry

Virginia: Manassas

Washington: Lacey, Olympia, Port Angeles, and Renton

Wisconsin: Mount Pleasant

Idaho, Iowa, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas were initially among a handful of states where there were no planned store closures (Big Lots has locations in every state except Alaska and Hawaii). That list has since dwindled to Delaware , Mississippi , Nebraska , North Dakota , Rhode Island , and West Virginia .

Big Lots President and CEO Bruce Thorn previously said that “the majority of our store locations are profitable,” but that the company intended to “move forward with a more focused footprint to ensure that we operate efficiently and are best positioned to serve our customers.”

Overall, roughly 550 stores are expected to close, reducing Big Lots’s retail presence by about 40%.

