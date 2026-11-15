Successful season ends for Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

CIF-State Division 3 Regional Semifinal: Helix 3, Santa Barbara 1: The Dons season comes to an end with a 4-set loss (25-21, 23-25, 20-25, 22-25). Senior Blake Saunders led Santa Barbara with 19 kills along with 11 digs as they close out their tremendous season at 28-12. The Dons were Channel League champions, CIF-Southern Section semifinalists and CIF-State Regional semifinalists.

CIF-State Division 1 Regional Semifinal: Coronado 3, San Luis Obispo 0: The Tigers (37-7) fall in straight sets (20-25, 17-25, 14-25).

CIF-State Division 2 Regional Semifinal: Santa Fe Christian 3, Mission Prep 1: The 16th seed Royals (31-9) could not pull off a third upset and lose in four sets (18-25, 25-19, 14-25, 15-25).

CIF-State Division 2 Regional Semifinal: Newbury Park 3, San Marcos (SD) 2: The Panthers (37-11) go the distance and win on the road in five sets (25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 23-25, 15-11). Newbury Park will play at Santa Fe Christian on Tuesday in the regional final.

CIF-State Division 5 Regional Semifinal: North (Bakersfield) 3, Rio Mesa 2: The Spartans (18-17)season comes to a close with a 5-set loss.

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