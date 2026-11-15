Entenza Design Gauchos suffer lopsided home loss to Cal

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

Big West Men's Soccer Final: CS Bakersfield 5, UCSB 1: The Gauchos woes in the league tournament final continue with a poor performance at home.

Steinar Bjornsson scored the lone goal for UCSB on a penalty kick in the 26th minute to tie the match at 1.

But the Roadrunners scored a goal in the 33rd minute and another one in the 34th minute to take control of the match.

The Gauchos were shown a red card in the 38th minute to complete a forgettable first half trailing 3-1 and down a man for the rest of the match.

Bakersfield added goals in the 58th minute and 85th minute.

The Gauchos end the season 9-6-5 and will leave the Big West Conference with three consecutive runner-up finishes in the tournament. Most UCSB teams including soccer will compete in the West Coast Conference starting next fall.

NCAA Women's Basketball: Cal 79, UCSB 47: The Gauchos (3-1) never threatened ACC powerhouse Cal (5-0). UCSB trailed 36-16 at the half and fell behind by 30 points in the third quarter.

Maddie Naro scored a team-high 16 points for UCSB.

NCAA Men's Basketball: Cal Poly 83, Idaho 74: Mustangs (2-2) star Hamad Mousa poured in a team-high 19 points and added 6 rebounds in the road victory.

Jess Esso Essis totaled 16 points and eight rebounds. Austin Goode had 13 points.

NCAA Women's Basketball: Westmont 71, Simon Fraser 50: The Warriors outscored Simon Fraser 25-3 in the third quarter to improve to 2-0 on the year. Jazmyn Shipp led the offense with 13 points at the GNAC/PacWest Crossover.

NCAA Women's Basketball: Montana State Billings 68, Westmont 47: The Warriors committed 27 turnovers as they fell to 2-1 on the year. Mariah Brown scored 16 for Westmont in the GNAC/PacWest Crossover.

NCAA Men's Basketball: Westmont 79, Montana State Billings 74: Braedon Bigott had 18 points as the Warriors won at the GNAC/PacWest Crossover.

NCAA Men's Basketball: Saint Martin's 70, Westmont 59: Trey Thompson scored 12 points in the Warriors loss to the host Saints at the GNAC/PacWest Crossover.

NCAA Women's Volleyball: UCSB 3, Sacramento State 1: Gabi Martinez totaled 15 kills and 4 blocks in the Gauchos win. Milan Rex set a new career-high with 40 assists.

NCAA Women's Volleyball: UCSB 3, Utah Valley 1: The Gauchos celebrated Senior Night by clinching a spot in the upcoming Big West Championship. Gabi Martinez had 21 kills and set a new career-high with 7 aces in the match.

NCAA Women's Volleyball: Cal Poly 3, Utah Valley 0: Kendall Beshear recorded a program-record 9 ace serves in the sweep. She also had 10 kills for the Mustangs.

NCAA Women's Volleyball: Cal Poly 3, Sacramento State 0: Senior Emma Frederick fittingly led the Mustangs on Senior Night with a match-high 14 kills and 8 digs. Cal Poly leads the Big West at 15-1 with two matches remaining in the regular season.

The post NCAA weekend wrap-up for local teams: UCSB soccer routed in Big West final appeared first on News Channel 3-12.