SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The disruptive ground stop at airports across the country is over but getting passengers in motion again, has been a massive restart for everyone involved.

The problem was a communication failure Friday afternoon that was lifted after about four hours.

By then Friday airport arrival and departure boards were covered with delay and cancelation notices and those coming and going were getting mixed information about what would happen next.

With the return of flights Friday night and Saturday morning there were planes safely back in the air but still passengers were sitting and waiting where their plans had not been sorted out.

At the Santa Barbara Airport rental cars were moving out fast.

Some passengers going to destinations such as San Diego or San Francisco were choosing to drive rather than fly, but they were frustrated at the impacts from the nationwide tech failure.

Among those who had to make an urgent pivot were two groups going to weekend weddings.

Another passenger needed to get to Phoenix where her London flight was departing.

Refunds and rescheduling was also part of the conversations on the phone and at the counters.

The post Ground Stop Ends but Sorting Out Flights Continues at Central Coast Airports appeared first on News Channel 3-12.