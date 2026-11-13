SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Across the nation, and up and down the state, a historic flip from the 2026 General Election caught everyone by surprise. But what happens now?

How will Congress work with the Trump administration? And how will these new political changes affect us here on the coast?

Your News Channel will discuss all these topics and more during a LIVE political discussion – Thursday at 6:00pm.







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