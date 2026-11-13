SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Donors and local officials gathered at SB Humane’s Santa Barbara campus for a beam signing.

The gathering marked a milestone for the nonprofit’s new animal intake center.

The center is part of the first phase of SB Humane’s Humane Campaign.

The new space will give staff a dedicated place to receive animals.

Staff will begin assessing what care the animals need when they arrive.

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