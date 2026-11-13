SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Friday night plans may be wet for many people on the Central Coast with a sweeping weather system popping with rain clouds.

A couple of decent downpours hit and left late Thursday and early Friday morning followed by mid-morning sunshine and a break for a few hours.

The evening may see rain after 5 p.m., a change from an earlier forecast and it is still to be seen what pace the weather system is on hour by hour.

The National Weather Service says most areas will see rain tonight.

That is especially a concern for the UC Santa Barbara soccer team playing for the Big West Title at Harder Stadium.

The field will be wet and it could be a challenge for the Gauchos and their opponents, Bakersfield.

Rainfall rates are not expected to be damaging. This is also the beginning of a few weather bursts on the way. They will be broken up by dry days. The next one is on Monday and another wave of moisture filled clouds on Thursday.

Of concern is the strength these storms are putting into the ocean swells. They are expected to pound areas such as Morro Bay and Ventura's surfer's point.

Thunderstorms are not expected to be in these systems.

Moderate beach erosion and shallow flooding of sea water over low-lying beach walkways, parking lots, and roads is likely. This may include the west harbor parking area in Santa Barbara or Highway 1 along Emma Wood State Beach.

More updates will come from the First Alert Weather Center.

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