SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — St. Vincent’s planted a cherry tree on its Santa Barbara campus to thank two volunteers for the time they’ve given to the organization.

St. Vincent’s serves families and older adults through programs on its 21-acre campus. Its affordable housing includes apartments for families at St. Vincent’s Gardens and homes for older adults at Villa Caridad. The campus also has a child care center serving infants through preschoolers.

The organization also runs a transitional housing program for single mothers with young children. Along with a place to live, the program offers counseling and parenting classes.

The cherry tree will remain on campus as a tribute to the two volunteers.

The post Cherry Tree Honors Two Volunteers at St. Vincent’s in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.