SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Holiday travelers passing through Santa Maria Airport this year will see a few changes on the airport campus.

Anyone who needs to stay overnight can enjoy the city's first premium-level hotel.

The airport district is advancing long-term capital projects backed by more than $9 and a half million dollars in federal grants awarded over the last two years.

“We currently have a hangar taxi lane project that's underway as we speak, doing pavement improvements around our hangar areas on the on the east side of the airport,” says Santa Maria Public Airport District General Manager Martin Pehl.

District upgrades include security facilities to establish a U.S. Customs office for private flights and international business.

“The custom facility we envision would not serve scheduled passengers,” says Pehl. “That's a different type of customs operation. This is purely a general aviation customs.”

Nearby, construction is advancing on a new 23-acre campus for the Planes Of Fame Air Museum.

The primary display building at the museum’s Hangar Alpha is projected to open early next year.

“When the museum comes online, hopefully in spring, I think the hotel would be a great asset for supporting museum visitors,” says Pehl. “I think it's fantastic that you have a private business that came and invested a significant amount of money into the airport, made some significant improvements in the infrastructure.”

The Delta Hotels by Marriott Santa Maria has officially debuted, marking the completion of a multi-year transformation of the former Radisson Hotel property adjacent to the airport.

“We're very excited about all the activity in this particular area,” says Aaron Aiello, Delta Hotels by Marriott Santa Maria’s general manager.

The renovation also introduced the Concorde Ballroom and Runway43, a new tarmac-facing restaurant on the site.

“Our building’s actually concrete construction,” says Aiello. “So it extends the time of renovation, which is why it took two years. But now it is built like a tank. This is a good place to go in the event of an emergency.”

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