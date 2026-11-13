SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) — Organizers of Santa Barbara’s Lunar New Year Family Festival are inviting local businesses and community groups to sign up by Dec. 30 to take part in the February celebration.

The festival will take place from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Feb. 7th at the Central Library in downtown Santa Barbara. Organizers want to bring together the local Asian community and give families a chance to try foods and crafts.

There’s no charge to host a table. Organizers ask participants to offer an activity tied to Lunar New Year or Chinese culture, provide free samples or giveaways, or both.

Food vendors will have tent space on Michael Towbes Library Plaza. Organizers ask vendors offering food to begin handing it out by 2:30 p.m.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On OurMobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for theNews Channel 3-12 Newsletter.



The post Santa Barbara Lunar New Year Festival Seeking Sponsors For Annual Celebration appeared first on News Channel 3-12.