SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The pieces have come back together at a shopping site where a call plowed into a building.

Earlier this summer, a vehicle went through a wall and windows at the Toy Crazy store at the Montecito Country mart in late July.

Fortunately no one was seriously hurt.

This week we found the area taking on its former look with a fresh coat of paint and other improvements.

Repairs have been taking place to the building and parking area and the store is ready for holiday shoppers.

It did not close after the crash and has another entrance on the inside walkway.

This is located a few steps down from the Vons Pavilions.

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