Santa Barbara County Shares its Status at ‘State of the County’ Event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - UPDATED - The State of the County 2026: Economic Summit shed some light on the challenges ahead for Santa Barbara County and also incredible opportunities other areas do not have with the localized collaborations. Top leaders gathered Thursday at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta.

The event is hosted annually by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

"It is so important for business and government to get together once a year and talk bout the economy. The timing is interesting this year in that it is happening so close to when we are talking about politics but in fact they go together. Now that we have had an election things are going to change in certain jurisdictions and it is so important to hear about the economy to set the course for t the future," said Kristen Miller, CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

The county is facing challenges on several levels including the requirements to add more housing, especially affordable housing.

Melissa James the CEO or REACH spoke strongly about the increasing advances in tech and other similar industries occurring now in the county, and the need to hire and retain workers. James said housing costs need to be addressed by business owners and politicians.

The room was full of them.

The connection with UC Santa Barbara for cutting edge jobs in technology and a variety of start ups now located in Goleta has been a prosperous link not just for the new businesses but also the workers.

She urged the group to work on solid plans to hold the combination together in what could be one of the biggest economic boosts ever seen on the Central Coast.

"If the technician at Umbra, the teacher introducing students to aerospace, the lab employee in Goleta and the nurse at Cottage can't stay, then the opportunity leaves with them," said James.

Vandenberg Space Force Base was not overlooked and is part of the success story going forward. Multiple companies, some started in Santa Barbara County, are working on projects at the base and the labor force is on the higher end of the county's scale.

Vandenberg is on track to be the busiest space site in the world.

James notes the benefits in both the south and north county regions.

This year there is an estimated total of launches expected to be near 90. Most are part of the Starlink system using Falcon 9 rockets with reusable boosters.

The increase in launches, and the associated sonic booms has been upsetting to some residents who are not happy with the shaking skies, sonic booms and, what some have said it, poor communication about the launches.

The county is also at odds on the issue of developing oil or being the county that has oversight on oil pipelines from platforms in federal waters, mainly operated by Sable.

The county has had strong success in the area of agriculture, although wine grapes are falling off in production due to a drop in consumer demand. Strawberries remain a top crop and in demand year-round thoughout the nation.

In the last year Google has expanded its growing campus in Goleta specializing in quantum research. It has also held job fairs at UCSB to look for workers.

Santa Barbara Co. Supervisors Chairman Bob Nelson said he is hoping to find efficiencies across the board in county government. "It costs too much and it takes too long and is far too unpredictable to get a project approved in Santa Barbara County."

UC Santa Barbara Chancellor Dennis Assanis spoke strongly about how UCSB can be a greater part of the community and innovations that are necessary worldwide. He put up a graphic showing some of the start ups that are from UCSB grads and are highly successful.

Santa Barbara County's new CEO Jana Petersen spoke at her first meeting of this type. She has years of government experience and reference points from other states. She too spoke about some of the housing and medical costs that impact the quality of life for employees.

Petersen is also learning many different parts of the county that can be highly profitable compared to other areas, which is a vital report card in shaky economic times.

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