From The Hitching Post to Scout Camps: Santa Maria Valley’s 18th Annual Philanthropy Luncheon

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The 18th annual Celebrate Philanthropy awards luncheon took place at the Santa Maria Country Club today.

Non-profit representatives joined city leaders to recognize the honorees.

The Santa Barbara Foundation honored five community leaders for their charitable contributions to the Santa Maria Valley.

“We’re just so honored every year to recognize the people who improve life in the Santa Maria Valley,” says the Santa Barbara Foundation’s director of marketing and communications Judith Smith-Meyer. “And this year just holds a special place in our hearts with these particular five honorees.”

The event is organized by the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Santa Maria Times.

“This event almost always happens around election season,” says Smith-Meyer. “And it's just a great moment to come together to remember what we are really about caring for each other in the community.”

Individuals and couples who've demonstrated civic dedication through direct volunteer service or financial support are recognized.

“It's just a great opportunity to rejoice in the work and service that these people give to the community,” says Smith-Meyer.

This year's honorees are sibling owners of The Hitching Post, Bill Ostini and Terri Stricklin, Jay And Vicki Conner, and Laurie Tamura.

“The Santa Maria Valley has been celebrating the people who provide service and and philanthropic giving to the community for 18 years,” says Smith-Meyer.

Jay and Vicki Conner have contributed to local civic life for decades, both having served as past presidents of the Rotary Club of South Santa Maria.

“All of us love California because of the weather and because of the the year round opportunity to do things in the community,” says honoree Vicki Conner.

Santa Maria mayor Alice Patino read city council resolutions drafted to recognize the honorees.

“What an amazing, diverse, beautiful community to look at today,” says honoree Jay Conner. “I mean, it's made up of the whole cross-section of cultures and everything and unlimited opportunities to serve, and needs to be met.”

Event sponsors supporting the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Santa Maria Times include Allan Hancock College, Andre, Morris & Buttery, Kirk & Simas, Central Coast Community Energy, Community Bank of Santa Maria and the Frost Family Trust.

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