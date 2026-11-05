PCPA opens holiday season with return of ‘The Wizard of Oz’

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Pacific Conservatory Theatre (PCPA) is kicking off its holiday season Thursday night with the opening of the beloved theatrical classic The Wizard of Oz.

Directed by longtime PCPA Artistic Director Mark Booher, the production runs in the Marian Theatre from Nov. 5 through Dec. 20, 2026.

PCPA said the two-hour show will feature a heart-soaring score and spectacular theatrical storytelling, along with the creative addition of a high-flying collaboration with 2 Ring Circus.

The two-hour production promises a memorable theatrical experience, combining the story's iconic music and timeless characters with imaginative staging, acrobatics and high-flying performances through a special collaboration with 2 Ring Circus.

"The Wizard of Oz is a story that is centered on the human heart. Dorothy’s heart," said Booher. "She is our way into the story, and so, by abstraction, the story finds its relevance—its sticking point—in the heart of each person that sees it. That’s what makes it timeless. That’s what makes it a classic."

The production carries special significance for Booher, marking his final show with PCPA after 27 years with the conservatory.

In a fitting full-circle moment, The Wizard of Oz was also the first production he directed at PCPA, making it both the beginning and the conclusion of his long and distinguised career with the organization.

"Ultimately, while the places we go and the events that occur are fantastic, what we’re left with is the relationships, and the changes wrought on the individuals, as a result of the adventure," said Booher. "Those relationships, personal attachments, and changes are what we need to keep in sight. Through all the dazzle of the epic heroine’s journey."

While Booher prepares to close an important chapter of his career, the actor stepping into Dorothy's iconic ruby slippers is just beginning hers.

Orcutt native and Righetti High School graduate Bloom Carrera, a second-year PCPA student, takes on the lead role of Dorothy Gale, the character famously brought to life on screen by the legendary Judy Garland.

"This has been a real dream come true for me," said Carrera. "Dorothy Gale is a character I’ve been wanting to play for years. I really relate to her yearning to belong somewhere, but I think everyone on Earth can relate to that feeling as well. It’s why Dorothy is such a beloved character. As a second-year student in training at PCPA, this journey is an incredible learning experience for me. I’m working alongside my teachers and people whose crafts I really admire."

PCPA reports excitement is building for the production, which returns to its stage for the first time since 2012.

With 40 performances scheduled through Dec. 20, the theater is encouraging audiences to reserve their seats early as strong demand is anticipated.

To purchase tickets, or for more information about The Wizard of Oz and PCPA, click here to visit pcpa.org.

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