Incumbent James Kyriaco Leads Goleta District 2 City Council Race

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) — Incumbent James Kyriaco has taken an early lead over challenger Phebe Mansur in the race for Goleta’s District 2 City Council seat.

The two candidates are competing to represent Old Town and southeast Goleta for the next four years.

Kyriaco is seeking another term on the City Council, focusing his campaign on housing, traffic and transportation concerns.

Mansur, a local business owner, has emphasized improvements along Hollister Avenue and stronger support for businesses facing challenges in the community.

Both candidates spent Election Day connecting with residents and discussing issues affecting their neighborhoods.

Kyriaco later joined supporters at an election night gathering in Santa Barbara, where early returns showed him ahead.

The outcome remains unofficial as Santa Barbara County election officials continue processing ballots.

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