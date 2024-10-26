Open in App
    Fire crews help patient with moderate injuries from car crash in Santa Barbara

    By Caleb Nguyen,

    2 days ago
    SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City Fire crews helped a driver from their vehicle after a car crash on Meigs Rd. and Juanita Ave. on Saturday at 11:28 a.m..

    The driver was trapped and helped to Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries after 10 minutes, according to the SBCFD.

    The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating the incident and Your News Channel will have more information as it becomes available.

    805Kat
    1d ago
    probably distracted driving
