    In Honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month Sabor Del Valle presents Latino winemakers and chefs

    By Christina Rodriguez,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IWeTJ_0w4cvHyi00

    SOLVANG, Calif. -- In honor of the last weekend of National Hispanic Heritage Month Sabor Del Valle brings Solvang the finest Latino winemakers and chefs this Saturday.

    People will gather at the Theaterfest to celebrate cultura, with live music, the best Latino owned wines and delicious latin cuisines.

    La fiesta begins with wine and food tasting in the garden from 4 to 6:30 and will end with a Mariachi Festival from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Amphitheater.

    Sabor Del Valle is presented by Lucha Media, Esfuerzo, Orgullo Wines and many more.

    For a closer look inside stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 10 and 11 p.m. tonight.

    The post In Honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month Sabor Del Valle presents Latino winemakers and chefs appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

