Slight cooling Tuesday, mild week ahead

Though we are staying in above-normal temperatures over the next few days, this week will be cooler than last week.

Tuesday overall will be about 3-8 degrees cooler across the region than Monday.

The excessive heat warning and heat advisory for our region do expire Monday at 8 pm.

Onshore winds will bring relief to the coast this week, mostly seeing mid-70s.

Temperatures remain steady through Friday with little change each day.

Temperatures do start to cool further by the end of the weekend and heading into early next week.

No rain is in the forecast for us this week.

