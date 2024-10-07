Local firefighters urge community to check smoke detectors during Fire Prevention Week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters nationwide and in Santa Barbara County are marking Fire Prevention Week.

They're using the occasion to urge people to check their smoke detectors.

The annual week runs from October 6 through 12.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, or NFPA, this year's theme is "Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!"

Local fire departments, including the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, are also taking part.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department posted on social media telling people to take five minutes and test all smoke alarms in their homes, which could save a loved one's life. The department linked to the NFPA's campaign for more tips.

https://twitter.com/sbcfireinfo/status/1842993756406243819?s=46

The NFPA released a video explaining why it is so important to have working smoke alarms.

For more information on Fire Prevention Week, click here .

