    Police investigating inappropriate text exchange between student and SBHS staff member

    By Andrew Gillies,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYj0D_0vpJ2WLx00

    SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A staff member at Santa Barbara High School is currently under investigation after an inappropriate text exchange with a student.

    According to the Santa Barbara Unified School District, the employee was immediately removed from campus and has been placed on leave pending the results of an investigation by law enforcement and the school district.

    The investigation is being conducted by the Santa Barbara Police Department shared the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

    "The District is fully committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all. Any allegations of misconduct are treated with the utmost seriousness, and we will not tolerate behavior that undermines the trust of our school community. We encourage anyone with concerns to report them to an administrator or law enforcement right away," said a statement from Santa Barbara Unified School District sent to families Monday. "We understand that this news may be difficult for many, and our thoughts are with those affected. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and provide updates as the investigation progresses. Thank you for your patience as we navigate this situation."

    This is breaking news and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

    The post Police investigating inappropriate text exchange between student and SBHS staff member appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

    Comments / 3
    ~♡Euro♡Proud♡~
    22h ago
    Again!?!?!?!
    $tranger
    1d ago
    I'm a Don(98) and this is not good news!
