Firefighters responded to 633-acre vegetation fire in eastern San Luis Obispo County Monday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a 633.4-acre vegetation fire in the 12500 block of Soda Lake Road south of Simmler and Highway 58 in eastern San Luis Obispo County.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the forward progress of the flames was stopped around 3:20 p.m. and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

