Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 8 WROC

    NY Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board approves recommendations for report

    By Jamie DeLine,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hm5F5_0wQtbdty00

    ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— An advisory board approved recommendations on how the state could spend $47million dollars it received from the opioid settlement fund for fiscal year 2026.

    The recommendations will be included in a report.

    The Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board was created to make sure money from opioid settlements go to those who need them.

    Some members of the board questioned if the money was being spent wisely. Truth Pharm, a group that advocates for victims of opioid abuse says those questions should have prevented the board from approving the recommendations.

    “What is wild about the process that happened today is the board admitted their report is flawed,” said Alexis Pleus, founder of Truth Pharm. “They admitted they don’t have enough data to complete the report, and yet they voted to move forward to voting and finalizing and submitting the report with a simultaneous statement that they disagree with the report that they’re submitting.”

    However, others pointed to the report’s November 1st deadline as a reason to vote on Monday.

    “There’s not necessarily a consensus, but that’s also why people vote in order to decide what those recommendations are and also part of the voting today was about whether the report should actually be delivered by the deadline or not,” explained Chinazo Cunningham, Commissioner of the Office of Addiction Services and Supports. “Not everybody agrees, but it’s a diverse group of people with different experiences and backgrounds and that’s part of what makes our state great.”

    As for the recommendations, the commissioner breaks them down.

    “The categories include, harm reduction, treatment, prevention, recovery services, addressing the social needs of people with addiction, addressing special populations that include pregnant and parenting people, people with COVID and mental health disorders and addiction, adolescence, people involved with the criminal justice system,” listed Cunningham.

    After some edits are made, the report will be sent to the governor and legislature. It will also be made available online to the public.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

    Related Search

    Opioid settlement fundDrug abuse preventionAddiction servicesTruth PharmAlexis PleusOffice of addiction services

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Home Improvement’ star arrested for DUI once again: ‘I’m sorry I like to drink’
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    ‘Heartbroken’: Young daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback dies
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    2 brothers left living a ‘nightmare’ after crash kills entire family
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Fatal stabbing in Livingston County prison
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Addressing problematic gambling in NYS, Commission proposes new mobile sports betting regulations
    News 8 WROC13 hours ago
    University investigating viral ‘Diddy’ Halloween costume with blackface
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Lima man wins Publishers Clearing House prize
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    CNN host kicks panelist off show after ‘lowest of the lowest’ exchange with Mehdi Hasan
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Court rejects Brighton, Monroe County’s motions to dismiss deaf discrimination lawsuit
    News 8 WROC20 hours ago
    Judge approves DNA collection from Irondequoit family murder, arson suspect
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    15-year-old fighting kidney failure after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
    News 8 WROC15 hours ago
    HEAP enrollment opens Friday
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Remains found near Hoover Dam in 2009 identified as man last seen in 1995
    News 8 WROC19 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Woman survives snake bite, 2 weeks in Australian wilderness
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Group assaults man they claimed was a ‘pedophile’ at Texas grocery store, police say
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Historic achievement tops this week’s Section V Best
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Rochester police reopen East Avenue after suspicious package
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Buffalo man facing prison after defrauding lending companies out of over $3.5 million using stolen identities
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Why this rare dime from Ohio fetched $506K at auction
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    RPD searches for suspect in police chase through city
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Golden Apple: Congratulations to Bernadette D’Amato!
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Three people injured during Yates County house fire
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Target says its $20 Thanksgiving bundle can feed 4 people: What’s in it?
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Leave It To Beaver' Actress Sue Randall: 40 Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Lawsuit alleges Subway sandwiches contain less meat than advertised
    News 8 WROC21 hours ago
    Sunrise Smart Start: Airline refunds, Chick-Fil-A in CityGate
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Tops donates over $40,000 to local Hispanic charities
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    2025 Mayors for Peace Childrens Art Competition winners announced
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Rochester ties record high this afternoon
    News 8 WROC17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy