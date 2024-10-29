Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 8 WROC

    New York set for safe, smooth election, officials say

    By Johan Sheridan,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hkvji_0wQtbCGT00

    ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR) — Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, and Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) Commissioner Jackie Bray outlined efforts to protect voting rights and ensure public safety as New York heads into the 2024 elections. “Over 705,000 New Yorkers have already voted,” Bray said at a Monday morning briefing. “It’s going to be a historic year.”

    With early voting already underway, they emphasized a commitment to confronting misinformation and disinformation. “This work is nonpartisan,” Hochul said. “It’s my duty to protect the right of every citizen to safely participate in our elections.”

    James specifically highlighted an election hotline to report anything suspicious at the polls. “We know that there are those out there who might try to get people to stay home and stay quiet this election. Voter suppression efforts and misinformation are not new,” she said. “Individuals use scare tactics, intimidations, and threats to basically deny individuals their fundamental right to vote.”

    Hochul responds to ‘garbage’ crack at Puerto Rico during Trump’s MSG rally

    The hotline should stay open through November 6, James said. The number is (866) 390-2992 . Or, you can file a complaint on electionhotline.ag.ny.gov . “Your right to vote is Constitutional, and I will not let it be challenged or threatened no matter who you are voting for or how you choose to vote, whether by mail at your early voting site or in person on election day,” she said.

    Hochul said the state stands ready to tackle any problems that threaten a smooth and secure voting process. New York invested $140 million in state and federal funds to modernize voting infrastructure—including new e-poll books, anti-virus software, and updated measures concerning cybersecurity and artificial intelligence—alongside $11 million more in county-level funds.

    Federal court blocks ban on guns at parks, approves other CCIA regulations

    The officials reminded voters that results in close races can take a long time to finalize. They also warned against taking information from social media as gospel, urging voters to verify details like polling locations directly with their local County Boards of Elections.

    County Address Phone Email
    Albany 260 South Pearl Street, Albany 518-487-5060 boardofelections@albanycounty.com
    Allegany 8 Willetts Avenue, Belmont 585-268-9294 ACBOE@alleganyco.gov
    Bronx 1780 Grand Concourse, 5th Floor, Bronx 718-299-9017 voterreg@boe.nyc.ny.us
    Broome Government Plaza, 60 Hawley Street, P.O. Box 1766, Binghamton 607-778-2172 bcboe@broomecounty.us
    Cattaraugus 207 Rock City Street, Suite 100, Little Valley 716-938-2400 BOE-Support@cattco.org
    Cayuga 157 Genesee Street (Basement), Auburn 315-253-1285 Elections@cayugacounty.us
    Chautauqua 7 North Erie Street, Mayville 716-753-4580 vote@chqgov.com
    Chemung 378 South Main Street, P.O. Box 588, Elmira 607-737-5475 votechemung@chemungcountyny.gov
    Chenango 5 Court Street, Norwich 607-337-1760 boe@co.chenango.ny.us
    Clinton County Government Center, 137 Margaret Street, Suite 104, Plattsburgh 518-565-4740 BOE@clintoncountygov.com
    Columbia 401 State Street, Hudson 518-828-3115 elections@columbiacountyny.com
    Cortland 112 River Street, Suite 1, Cortland 607-753-5032 elections@cortlandcountyny.gov
    Delaware 97 Main Street, Suite 5, Delhi 607-832-5321 boe.move@co.delaware.ny.us
    Dutchess 112 Delafield Street, Suite 200, Poughkeepsie 845-486-2473 dutchesselections@dutchessny.gov
    Erie 134 West Eagle Street, Buffalo 716-858-8891
    Essex 7551 Court Street, P.O. Box 217, Elizabethtown 518-873-3474 elections@essexcountyny.gov
    Franklin 355 West Main Street, Suite 161, Malone 518-481-1663 boe@franklincountyny.gov
    Fulton 2714 State Highway 29, Suite 1, Johnstown 518-736-5526 boe@fultoncountyny.gov
    Genesee County Building One, 15 Main Street, P.O. Box 284, Batavia 585-815-7804 election@co.genesee.ny.us
    Greene 411 Main Street, Suite 437, Catskill 518-719-3550 elections@greenecountyny.gov
    Hamilton Route 8, P.O. Box 175, Lake Pleasant 518-548-4684 elections@hamiltoncountyny.gov
    Herkimer 109 Mary Street, Suite 1306, Herkimer 315-867-1102 hcboe@herkimercountyny.gov
    Jefferson 175 Arsenal Street, Watertown 315-785-3027 elections@jeffersoncountyny.gov
    Brooklyn 345 Adams Street, 4th Floor, Brooklyn 718-797-8800 voterreg@boe.nyc.ny.us
    Lewis 7513 E State St, Lowville 315-376-5329 elections@lewiscounty.ny.gov
    Livingston County Government Center, 6 Court Street Room 104,
    Geneseo     		585-243-7090 election@co.livingston.ny.us
    Madison County Office Building, North Court Street, P.O. Box 666,
    Wampsville     		315-366-2231 BOEcommissioners@madisoncounty.ny.gov
    Monroe 39 Main Street West, Rochester 585-753-1550 mcboe@monroecounty.gov
    Montgomery Old Courthouse, 9 Park Street, P.O. Box 1500, Fonda 518-853-8180 boe@co.montgomery.ny.us
    Nassau 240 Old Country Road, 5th Floor, Mineola 516-571-8683 InfoBOE@nassaucountyny.gov
    New York City 32 Broadway 7th Floor, New York 212-487-5300 electioninfo@boe.nyc.ny.us
    Manhattan 200 Varick Street 10th Floor, New York 212-886-2100 voterreg@boe.nyc.ny.us
    Niagara 111 Main Street Suite 100, Lockport 716-438-4040 ncboe@niagaracounty.com
    Oneida Union Station, 321 Main Street – 3rd Floor, Utica 315-798-5765 BoardofElections@ocgov.net
    Onondaga 1000 Erie Boulevard West, Syracuse 315-435-3312 elections@onondaga.gov
    Ontario 74 Ontario Street, Canandaigua 585-396-4005 BOE@ontariocountyny.gov
    Orange 75 Webster Avenue, P.O. Box 30, Goshen 845-360-6500 elections@orangecountygov.com
    Orleans 14016 State Route 31, West Suite 140, Albion 585-589-3274 elections@orleanscountyny.gov
    Oswego 185 East Seneca Street Box 9, Oswego 315-349-8350 OswegoCounty.BOE@oswegocounty.com
    Otsego 140 County Highway 33W Suite 2, Cooperstown 607-547-4247 boe@otsegocounty.com
    Putnam 25 Old Route 6, Carmel 845-808-1300 boe@putnamcountyny.gov
    Queens 118-35 Queens Boulevard, 11th Floor,
    Forest Hills     		718-730-6730 voterreg@boe.nyc.ny.us
    Rensselaer Ned Pattison Government Center, 1600 Seventh Avenue,
    Troy     		518-270-2990 RenscoBOE@rensco.com
    Staten Island 1 Edgewater Plaza 4th Floor, Staten Island 718-876-0079 voterreg@boe.nyc.ny.us
    Rockland 11 New Hempstead Road, New City 845-638-5172 voterinfo@co.rockland.ny.us
    Saratoga 50 West High Street, Ballston Spa 518-885-2249 BOE@saratogacountyny.gov
    Schenectady 2696 Hamburg Street Suite 1
    Schenectady NY 12303     		518-377-2469 boe@schenectadycountyny.gov
    Schoharie County Office Building, 284 Main Street, P.O. Box 99, Schoharie 518-295-8388 boe@co.schoharie.ny.us
    Schuyler County Office Building, 105 9th Street Unit 13, Watkins Glen 607-535-8195 elections@schuylercountyny.gov
    Seneca One DiPronio Drive, Waterloo 315-539-1760 boe@co.seneca.ny.us
    St. Lawrence 80 State Highway 310
    Canton NY 13617     		315-379-2202 slcballot@stlawco.gov
    Steuben 3 East Pulteney Square, Bath 607-664-2260 elections@SteubenCountyNY.gov
    Suffolk Yaphank Avenue, P.O. Box 700, Yaphank 631-852-4500 BOEinfo@suffolkcountyny.gov
    Sullivan Government Center, 100 North Street, P.O. Box 5012, Monticello 845-807-0400 scboe@sullivanny.us
    Tioga 1062 State Route 38 P.O. Box 306, Owego 607-687-8261 votetioga@tiogacountyny.gov
    Tompkins Court House Annex, 128 East Buffalo Street, Ithaca 607-274-5522 elections@tompkins-co.org
    Ulster 79 Hurley Avenue Suite 112, Kingston 845-334-5470 elections@co.ulster.ny.us
    Warren County Municipal Center – Human Services Building 1340 State Route 9 – 3rd Floor, Lake George 518-761-6456 boe@warrencountyny.gov
    Washington 383 Broadway, Fort Edward 518-746-2180 BoardofElections@Washingtoncountyny.gov
    Wayne 7376 State Route 31 P.O. Box 636, Lyons 315-946-7400 elections@waynecountyny.gov
    Westchester 25 Quarropas Street, White Plains 914-995-5700 BOE-West@westchestergov.com
    Wyoming 4 Perry Avenue, Warsaw 585-786-8931 boewyoming@wyomingcountyny.gov
    Yates 417 Liberty Street Suite 1124, Penn Yan 315-536-5135 boardofelections@yatescounty.org
    SUNY releases task force report on student transfers

    “Misinformation is just inaccurate information,” Bray said. “Disinformation is information that’s used in a specific effort to mislead. And these are really rumors that get shared online, often, we are finding, from foreign adversaries. One of the things that New Yorkers can do and that I would just ask everyone to do is to not share posts where you don’t know where it’s coming from.”

    Regarding post-election safety, Hochul said she told DHSES and the New York State Police to collaborate with local agencies to minimize disruptions from potential power outages, road closures, and peaceful gatherings or protests after the election.

    MTA responds to comptroller’s gloomy financial forecast

    Early voting ends on November 3. The entire briefing from Hochul, including remarks from James and Bray, is available online .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

    Related Search

    New cityForest hillsBroadwayBinghamtonNew YorkElection safety measures

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Home Improvement’ star arrested for DUI once again: ‘I’m sorry I like to drink’
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    ‘Heartbroken’: Young daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback dies
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    2 brothers left living a ‘nightmare’ after crash kills entire family
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Fatal stabbing in Livingston County prison
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Over 1 million NY voters have cast ballots during early voting
    News 8 WROC13 hours ago
    University investigating viral ‘Diddy’ Halloween costume with blackface
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Lima man wins Publishers Clearing House prize
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    CNN host kicks panelist off show after ‘lowest of the lowest’ exchange with Mehdi Hasan
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    Court rejects Brighton, Monroe County’s motions to dismiss deaf discrimination lawsuit
    News 8 WROC20 hours ago
    Judge approves DNA collection from Irondequoit family murder, arson suspect
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    HEAP enrollment opens Friday
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Remains found near Hoover Dam in 2009 identified as man last seen in 1995
    News 8 WROC19 hours ago
    15-year-old fighting kidney failure after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
    News 8 WROC15 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Woman survives snake bite, 2 weeks in Australian wilderness
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Group assaults man they claimed was a ‘pedophile’ at Texas grocery store, police say
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Historic achievement tops this week’s Section V Best
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Rochester police reopen East Avenue after suspicious package
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Buffalo man facing prison after defrauding lending companies out of over $3.5 million using stolen identities
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Why this rare dime from Ohio fetched $506K at auction
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    RPD searches for suspect in police chase through city
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Golden Apple: Congratulations to Bernadette D’Amato!
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Three people injured during Yates County house fire
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Target says its $20 Thanksgiving bundle can feed 4 people: What’s in it?
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Leave It To Beaver' Actress Sue Randall: 40 Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Lawsuit alleges Subway sandwiches contain less meat than advertised
    News 8 WROC21 hours ago
    Sunrise Smart Start: Airline refunds, Chick-Fil-A in CityGate
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Flotilla closes passenger season on the Erie Canal
    News 8 WROC14 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy