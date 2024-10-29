New York set for safe, smooth election, officials say

| County
| Address
| Phone
| Email
| Albany
| 260 South Pearl Street, Albany
| 518-487-5060
| boardofelections@albanycounty.com
| Allegany
| 8 Willetts Avenue, Belmont
| 585-268-9294
| ACBOE@alleganyco.gov
| Bronx
| 1780 Grand Concourse, 5th Floor, Bronx
| 718-299-9017
| voterreg@boe.nyc.ny.us
| Broome
| Government Plaza, 60 Hawley Street, P.O. Box 1766, Binghamton
| 607-778-2172
| bcboe@broomecounty.us
| Cattaraugus
| 207 Rock City Street, Suite 100, Little Valley
| 716-938-2400
| BOE-Support@cattco.org
| Cayuga
| 157 Genesee Street (Basement), Auburn
| 315-253-1285
| Elections@cayugacounty.us
| Chautauqua
| 7 North Erie Street, Mayville
| 716-753-4580
| vote@chqgov.com
| Chemung
| 378 South Main Street, P.O. Box 588, Elmira
| 607-737-5475
| votechemung@chemungcountyny.gov
| Chenango
| 5 Court Street, Norwich
| 607-337-1760
| boe@co.chenango.ny.us
| Clinton
| County Government Center, 137 Margaret Street, Suite 104, Plattsburgh
| 518-565-4740
| BOE@clintoncountygov.com
| Columbia
| 401 State Street, Hudson
| 518-828-3115
| elections@columbiacountyny.com
| Cortland
| 112 River Street, Suite 1, Cortland
| 607-753-5032
| elections@cortlandcountyny.gov
| Delaware
| 97 Main Street, Suite 5, Delhi
| 607-832-5321
| boe.move@co.delaware.ny.us
| Dutchess
| 112 Delafield Street, Suite 200, Poughkeepsie
| 845-486-2473
| dutchesselections@dutchessny.gov
| Erie
| 134 West Eagle Street, Buffalo
| 716-858-8891
| Essex
| 7551 Court Street, P.O. Box 217, Elizabethtown
| 518-873-3474
| elections@essexcountyny.gov
| Franklin
| 355 West Main Street, Suite 161, Malone
| 518-481-1663
| boe@franklincountyny.gov
| Fulton
| 2714 State Highway 29, Suite 1, Johnstown
| 518-736-5526
| boe@fultoncountyny.gov
| Genesee
| County Building One, 15 Main Street, P.O. Box 284, Batavia
| 585-815-7804
| election@co.genesee.ny.us
| Greene
| 411 Main Street, Suite 437, Catskill
| 518-719-3550
| elections@greenecountyny.gov
| Hamilton
| Route 8, P.O. Box 175, Lake Pleasant
| 518-548-4684
| elections@hamiltoncountyny.gov
| Herkimer
| 109 Mary Street, Suite 1306, Herkimer
| 315-867-1102
| hcboe@herkimercountyny.gov
| Jefferson
| 175 Arsenal Street, Watertown
| 315-785-3027
| elections@jeffersoncountyny.gov
| Brooklyn
| 345 Adams Street, 4th Floor, Brooklyn
| 718-797-8800
| voterreg@boe.nyc.ny.us
| Lewis
| 7513 E State St, Lowville
| 315-376-5329
| elections@lewiscounty.ny.gov
| Livingston
| County Government Center, 6 Court Street Room 104,
Geneseo
| 585-243-7090
| election@co.livingston.ny.us
| Madison
| County Office Building, North Court Street, P.O. Box 666,
Wampsville
| 315-366-2231
| BOEcommissioners@madisoncounty.ny.gov
| Monroe
| 39 Main Street West, Rochester
| 585-753-1550
| mcboe@monroecounty.gov
| Montgomery
| Old Courthouse, 9 Park Street, P.O. Box 1500, Fonda
| 518-853-8180
| boe@co.montgomery.ny.us
| Nassau
| 240 Old Country Road, 5th Floor, Mineola
| 516-571-8683
| InfoBOE@nassaucountyny.gov
| New York City
| 32 Broadway 7th Floor, New York
| 212-487-5300
| electioninfo@boe.nyc.ny.us
| Manhattan
| 200 Varick Street 10th Floor, New York
| 212-886-2100
| voterreg@boe.nyc.ny.us
| Niagara
| 111 Main Street Suite 100, Lockport
| 716-438-4040
| ncboe@niagaracounty.com
| Oneida
| Union Station, 321 Main Street – 3rd Floor, Utica
| 315-798-5765
| BoardofElections@ocgov.net
| Onondaga
| 1000 Erie Boulevard West, Syracuse
| 315-435-3312
| elections@onondaga.gov
| Ontario
| 74 Ontario Street, Canandaigua
| 585-396-4005
| BOE@ontariocountyny.gov
| Orange
| 75 Webster Avenue, P.O. Box 30, Goshen
| 845-360-6500
| elections@orangecountygov.com
| Orleans
| 14016 State Route 31, West Suite 140, Albion
| 585-589-3274
| elections@orleanscountyny.gov
| Oswego
| 185 East Seneca Street Box 9, Oswego
| 315-349-8350
| OswegoCounty.BOE@oswegocounty.com
| Otsego
| 140 County Highway 33W Suite 2, Cooperstown
| 607-547-4247
| boe@otsegocounty.com
| Putnam
| 25 Old Route 6, Carmel
| 845-808-1300
| boe@putnamcountyny.gov
| Queens
| 118-35 Queens Boulevard, 11th Floor,
Forest Hills
| 718-730-6730
| voterreg@boe.nyc.ny.us
| Rensselaer
| Ned Pattison Government Center, 1600 Seventh Avenue,
Troy
| 518-270-2990
| RenscoBOE@rensco.com
| Staten Island
| 1 Edgewater Plaza 4th Floor, Staten Island
| 718-876-0079
| voterreg@boe.nyc.ny.us
| Rockland
| 11 New Hempstead Road, New City
| 845-638-5172
| voterinfo@co.rockland.ny.us
| Saratoga
| 50 West High Street, Ballston Spa
| 518-885-2249
| BOE@saratogacountyny.gov
| Schenectady
| 2696 Hamburg Street Suite 1
Schenectady NY 12303
| 518-377-2469
| boe@schenectadycountyny.gov
| Schoharie
| County Office Building, 284 Main Street, P.O. Box 99, Schoharie
| 518-295-8388
| boe@co.schoharie.ny.us
| Schuyler
| County Office Building, 105 9th Street Unit 13, Watkins Glen
| 607-535-8195
| elections@schuylercountyny.gov
| Seneca
| One DiPronio Drive, Waterloo
| 315-539-1760
| boe@co.seneca.ny.us
| St. Lawrence
| 80 State Highway 310
Canton NY 13617
| 315-379-2202
| slcballot@stlawco.gov
| Steuben
| 3 East Pulteney Square, Bath
| 607-664-2260
| elections@SteubenCountyNY.gov
| Suffolk
| Yaphank Avenue, P.O. Box 700, Yaphank
| 631-852-4500
| BOEinfo@suffolkcountyny.gov
| Sullivan
| Government Center, 100 North Street, P.O. Box 5012, Monticello
| 845-807-0400
| scboe@sullivanny.us
| Tioga
| 1062 State Route 38 P.O. Box 306, Owego
| 607-687-8261
| votetioga@tiogacountyny.gov
| Tompkins
| Court House Annex, 128 East Buffalo Street, Ithaca
| 607-274-5522
| elections@tompkins-co.org
| Ulster
| 79 Hurley Avenue Suite 112, Kingston
| 845-334-5470
| elections@co.ulster.ny.us
| Warren
| County Municipal Center – Human Services Building 1340 State Route 9 – 3rd Floor, Lake George
| 518-761-6456
| boe@warrencountyny.gov
| Washington
| 383 Broadway, Fort Edward
| 518-746-2180
| BoardofElections@Washingtoncountyny.gov
| Wayne
| 7376 State Route 31 P.O. Box 636, Lyons
| 315-946-7400
| elections@waynecountyny.gov
| Westchester
| 25 Quarropas Street, White Plains
| 914-995-5700
| BOE-West@westchestergov.com
| Wyoming
| 4 Perry Avenue, Warsaw
| 585-786-8931
| boewyoming@wyomingcountyny.gov
| Yates
| 417 Liberty Street Suite 1124, Penn Yan
| 315-536-5135
| boardofelections@yatescounty.org
