    Fashion Week raises money for Monroe County Center for Youth

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gY6T3_0wOOkInh00

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It was the final eve of Fashion Week of Rochester’s three day Festivities Saturday, and the Flower City showed off!

    The annual event which raises funds for the Monroe County Center for Youth was held this year at the Riverside Convention Center, right in the heart of Downtown.

    The overall theme was ‘city lights’ with each night offering a different sub-theme. Thursday was ‘electrify’, Friday was ‘sparkle’ and for Saturday it was ‘dazzle’ with the highest fashion by local and regional designers.

    Center for Youth Executive Director Elaine Spaull, who also co-produces the fashion week event with Meghan Mundy, caught up with News 8 about the meaning behind this year’s well attended and well fashioned turnout.

    Some of the specifics this event will go towards includes programs like the Crisis Nursery, providing emergency housing and car for free for children up to 14 years old, or the Emergency Shelter which is free and confidential for kids ages 12 though 18.

