Person attempts to rob Taco Bell at gunpoint on Lake Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester police are searching for a suspect after an attempted gunpoint robbery at a Taco Bell on Lake Avenue.

According to RPD, officers responded to Lake Avenue location around 9:39 p.m. for the report of an armed robbery.

RPD says the suspect was inside the Taco Bell for some time, and eventually showed a handgun while demanding money. Police say the suspect fled before police could arrive.

Police say officers quickly set a perimeter but were unable to find the person. No arrests have been made as a result of this incident, and there are no injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

