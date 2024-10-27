Open in App
    Person attempts to rob Taco Bell at gunpoint on Lake Avenue

    By Damon Fletcher,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kNw9_0wNpIKnH00

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester police are searching for a suspect after an attempted gunpoint robbery at a Taco Bell on Lake Avenue.

    According to RPD, officers responded to Lake Avenue location around 9:39 p.m. for the report of an armed robbery.

    RPD says the suspect was inside the Taco Bell for some time, and eventually showed a handgun while demanding money. Police say the suspect fled before police could arrive.

    Police say officers quickly set a perimeter but were unable to find the person. No arrests have been made as a result of this incident, and there are no injuries reported.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

    Comments / 14

    Mouse65
    19h ago
    Did they get any money? Headline says "attempted", but article says armed robbery. And of course no description. News 8, your journalist Damon Fletcher is not doing a very good job as an investigative reporter!
    Guest
    22h ago
    From Rochester Area Crime Alerts: "Suspect described as a thin, black female, dark blue wig, navy blue hoodie, blue hospital face mask; suspect displayed a 9 mm handgun; suspect fled on foot." Why can't descriptions be included in the news articles? Would that be considered racist? Just wondering...
