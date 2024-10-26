Open in App
    News 8 WROC

    Athena clinches final playoff spot, Monroe gets shutout win

    By AJ Feldman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9GsZ_0wNchQjd00

    Athena 35, Wilson 0

    Athena needed a win on Saturday to clinch the final playoff spot in the Class A bracket. They showed no signs of nerves against Wilson, as they racked up 28 points in the first half to punch their ticket to the postseason.

    After an eventful first half, neither team scored in the third quarter. James Baker added an insurance score for the Trojans in the fourth quarter, scoring a rushing touchdown from just outside the red zone.

    After failing to win a game last season, Athena (4-4) will be the 8th seed in the Class A playoffs and will play at Brighton in the quarterfinals. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.

    Wilson (1-7) did not qualify for the playoffs, but they will play an extra game against Edison Tech on Saturday, November 2nd. The two teams met in Week 1, with Wilson securing a 20-14 victory.

    Monroe 32, Eastridge 0

    Messiah Hampton and Tajmir Mullins each had a pair of touchdowns as the Red Jackets earned a shutout victory in the final week of the regular season.

    Pooty Cunningham connected with Mullins for a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, the first from 26 yards out and the second from the 12-yard line. The second touchdown was set up by a strip sack from Anthony Omebe, recovered by ZQ Lathrop.

    In the second quarter, Cunningham bobbled a shotgun snap at the 4-yard line but kept composed and picked up the ball, firing a touchdown pass to Mullins. That made the score 24-0 at halftime.

    Mullins put the exclamation point on the win with an impressive 65-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

    Monroe (6-2) will be the 5th seed in the Class A playoffs and visit Irondequoit. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.

    Eastridge (4-4) will have a bye in the first rounds Class B only has five teams this year. The Lancers are the third seed and will play at Honeoye Falls-Lima. The two teams met twice this season, with both teams winning a game on the road. HF-L beat Eastridge 28-14 in Week 2 while the Lancers topped the Cougars 24-17 in triple-overtime in Week 7.

