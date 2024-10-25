Open in App
    Avelo Airlines launches nonstop service to Central Florida

    By George Gandy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMtFL_0wLSCiQ000

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Avelo Airlines has begun nonstop service from Rochester to Central Florida.

    Starting Friday, October 25, travelers can fly from the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to Central Florida’s Lakeland International Airport, which is between the cities of Tampa and Orlando.

    This is the first nonstop service between Rochester and the Lakeland area. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said this is a hassle-free way to enjoy Orlando and Tampa.

    “It takes less time to get to Disney from Lakeland than from landing in Orlando,” Bello said in a statement. “People will love the ease of flying nonstop from our top-ranked airport to another stress-free airport in Lakeland.”

    This service was first announced in July 2024, but this isn’t the first time Avelo launched non-stop service from Rochester. The airline currently operates non-stop service to Raleigh, North Carolina and Spartanburg, South Carolina.

    In fact, next month Avelo will launch a non-stop service to Charlotte, North Carolina!

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

