    Two men shot on E. Main Street, no suspect in custody

    By George Gandy,

    2 days ago

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a double shooting that sent two victims to the hospital Wednesday morning.

    The Rochester Police Department was called to East Main Street just after midnight for gunfire. They found two men in their 30s suffering from gunshot wounds.

    The two men were taken to the hospital and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

    No suspects are in custody for the shooting. RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.

