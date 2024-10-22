Bergen man charged with machine gun possession

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Bergen man was arrested and charged after police said they found guns and weapon parts in three properties and a box in the Erie Canal.

According to prosecutors, investigators searched Peter Celentano’s house on September 29. They allegedly found two 3D printed pistol frames, weapon parts, ammunition reloading equipment, tools for making guns, and more. Police said they also found 3D printed handguns, weapon parts, and more in two other properties they associated with Celentano.

According to investigators, 59 AR-style receivers recovered from the properties qualify as machine guns.

Police said they later found a cardboard box containing a handgun, 10 AR-style receivers, magazines, and other gun parts in the Erie Canal under the Beals Road bridge in Medina.

Celentano was arrested and charged with illegal possession of machine guns. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

