    • News 8 WROC

    MCSO confirms missing teen returns home safe

    By George Gandy,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xgF29_0wGonokq00

    UPDATE: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed Riley Colon returned home and is confirmed to be safe.

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they are trying to find a missing juvenile from the Town of Parma.

    Riley Colon was last seen leaving her home Monday around 7 p.m. in the area of Hinklyville Road and West Ridge Road.

    Deputies say Riley is 5’4″, weighs 250 pounds, and has a limp. She was wearing a pink hoodie, blue jeans, and purple crocs.

    Anyone who knows of Riley’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

    Auria Arteaga - Ramos
    1d ago
    Thank God!!!
    Monique Felton
    1d ago
    praying 🙏🏾 pray she is unharmed and safely returned back to her family
