MCSO confirms missing teen returns home safe

UPDATE: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed Riley Colon returned home and is confirmed to be safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they are trying to find a missing juvenile from the Town of Parma.

Riley Colon was last seen leaving her home Monday around 7 p.m. in the area of Hinklyville Road and West Ridge Road.

Deputies say Riley is 5’4″, weighs 250 pounds, and has a limp. She was wearing a pink hoodie, blue jeans, and purple crocs.

Anyone who knows of Riley’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

