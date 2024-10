ROC Your Job initiative expands

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The expansion of the ROC Your Job initiative was announced Monday. It’s now a year-long after-school employment program.

Thanks to $3.9 million from New York State’s youth employment program, the initiative will continue to connect youth in underserved neighborhoods with meaningful job opportunities.

Last year the program connected more than 300 kids with after-school work. Officials hope to offer opportunities to nearly 350 teens through the expansion.

40 employers will participate in the program. Students ages 14 to 20 who live at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible to receive a job placement.

