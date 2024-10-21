Catch a “shooting star” (or two) over WNY tonight

The annual Orionid meteor shower peaked over the weekend, but we’re far from finished with the opportunity to see the show. As Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas continues to fade on our western horizon, tonight will offer an opportunity to look southeast to see a few meteors streak across the sky.

https://twitter.com/EricSnitilWx/status/1848439240260227274

With favorably clear skies, the only detriment to viewing tonight will be the still bright Moon. Even so, you should have trouble see a few, especially after midnight if you’re patient. Orionids can occasionally produce very bright fireballs with tails that linger for a few seconds.

Also in the south sky tonight, Saturn can be seen with the naked eye with the rings visible through a zoom lens/binoculars/telescope.

Happy hunting!

