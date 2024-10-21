Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 8 WROC

    Catch a “shooting star” (or two) over WNY tonight

    By Eric Snitil,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h72EO_0wG8HKqX00

    The annual Orionid meteor shower peaked over the weekend, but we’re far from finished with the opportunity to see the show. As Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas continues to fade on our western horizon, tonight will offer an opportunity to look southeast to see a few meteors streak across the sky.

    https://twitter.com/EricSnitilWx/status/1848439240260227274

    With favorably clear skies, the only detriment to viewing tonight will be the still bright Moon. Even so, you should have trouble see a few, especially after midnight if you’re patient. Orionids can occasionally produce very bright fireballs with tails that linger for a few seconds.

    Also in the south sky tonight, Saturn can be seen with the naked eye with the rings visible through a zoom lens/binoculars/telescope.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358euA_0wG8HKqX00

    Happy hunting!

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Daylight Saving Time 2024: When does it end?
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    News 8 WROC20 hours ago
    National Drug Take Back Day 2024: Here’s where to dispose medicine
    News 8 WROC23 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Sunrise Smart Start: Warmer weather, Bills beat Titans
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Weather Forecast: The last warm day before incoming cold
    News 8 WROC3 hours ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    West Herr kicks off annual food drive
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Spongy Moth: How one can help control this invasive species
    News 8 WROC16 hours ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA2 days ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Yates County residents warned of ‘voice cloning’ phone scams
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Black Button’s Bespoke Bourbon Cream will be served on all JetBlue flights
    News 8 WROC19 hours ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    News 8 WROC14 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Perry’s Ice Cream announces new flavors ahead of holiday season
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 hours ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Walmart and Aldi are once again offering meal deals for Thanksgiving
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Three suspects arrested after crashing into building during police chase
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Steuben County man dead after police shooting, 12-hour standoff
    News 8 WROC20 hours ago
    Major baby retailer to close all its stores — again
    News 8 WROC19 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy