    News 8 WROC

    Bills vs Seahawks Sunday: How to watch

    By Jim Tortora,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hm7id_0wFwmAgG00

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills are back on the road this week, heading to Seattle to face the Seahawks.

    The game will be broadcast on FOX at 4:05 p.m. This will be Tom Brady’s first-time providing color for a Bills game since joining the FOX broadcast booth.

    The Seahawks (4-3) are coming off a 34-14 road win against the Falcons. The Bills of course, pounded the Titans at Highmark Stadium by a very similar margin, 34-10 .

    Buffalo Bills TV schedule for the 2024-25 season

    Like leap year, these two teams only tend to face off every four years, the last time in November of 2020, when the Bills outscored the Seahawks 44-34 with Josh Allen throwing for three touchdowns.

    Buffalo is back home the following weekend, hosting the Dolphins at 1 p.m. on WROC (CBS).

    Buffalo Bills Latest

