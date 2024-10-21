Bills vs Seahawks Sunday: How to watch

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills are back on the road this week, heading to Seattle to face the Seahawks.

The game will be broadcast on FOX at 4:05 p.m. This will be Tom Brady’s first-time providing color for a Bills game since joining the FOX broadcast booth.

The Seahawks (4-3) are coming off a 34-14 road win against the Falcons. The Bills of course, pounded the Titans at Highmark Stadium by a very similar margin, 34-10 .

Like leap year, these two teams only tend to face off every four years, the last time in November of 2020, when the Bills outscored the Seahawks 44-34 with Josh Allen throwing for three touchdowns.

Buffalo is back home the following weekend, hosting the Dolphins at 1 p.m. on WROC (CBS).

Buffalo Bills Latest

