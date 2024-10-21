Open in App
    Feds charge ex-Indian government employee in New York murder plot

    By Johan Sheridan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vxlj5_0wFwjyTr00

    ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR) — The Justice Department (DOJ) announced federal charges against Vikash Yadav, 39, a former Indian government employee, over a scheme to assassinate an American citizen living in New York City. You can read the charges below, after prosecutors unsealed allegations of murder-for-hire and money laundering in an indictment in the Southern District of New York on October 17.

    The feds issued an arrest warrant for Yadav, who’s based in India, on October 10. The FBI’s poster for Yadav said he “is wanted for allgedly directon a plot to assassinate a United States lawyer and political activist of Indian origin on United States soil.” The Associated Press identified the target as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun .

    According to the indictment, Yadav agreed to pay $100,000 (with a $15,000 cash advance up front) to kill Pannun, a U.S.-based Sikh separatist leader who criticized the Indian government. In May 2023, Yadav, a senior officer in India’s Cabinet Secretariat, allegedly recruited 53-year-old Nikhil Gupta, offering legal help in exchange.

    “The FBI will not tolerate acts of violence or other efforts to retaliate against those residing in the U.S. for exercising their constitutionally protected rights [to free speech,]” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

    They conspired about two targets, including Pannun. Yadav allegedly had the target’s address, phone number, and other identifying information available. And after a related assassination in Canada, he pushed Gupta to take action. Gupta in turn contacted a hitman—who was really an undercover agent.

    If caught and convicted, Yadav could face up to 30 years in prison and asset forfeiture for the conspiracy. So could Gupta, who’s awaiting trial in federal custody since his arrest in and extradition from the Czech Republic back in June 2023.

    If you or someone you know has any information about Yadav, contact the FBI New York Field Office at (212) 384-1000 or submit a tip online . Take a look at the indictment below:

    Vikash-Yadav-Indictment Download Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

