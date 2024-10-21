Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 8 WROC

    SU men’s basketball returns to the JMA Dome Saturday

    By Maddie Mustion,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24eRGx_0wFQV0BI00

    SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Syracuse Men’s basketball team will take the court on Saturday, October 26th in their exhibition game against Clarion at 1 p.m. For some like JJ Starling or Chris Bell, they are familiar with the roar of the Dome during home games, but for the eight new faces on the team, this will be their first time.

    With four transfers and four freshmen on the team, they will be playing in front of the Syracuse home crowd for the first time and cannot wait to show the community what they have been working on all off-season.

    Click the video player above to see what Senior transfer Jaquan Carlos had to say about the upcoming home opener.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Three suspects arrested after crashing into building during police chase
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Daylight Saving Time 2024: When does it end?
    News 8 WROC3 days ago
    Program record-breakers top this week’s Section V Best
    News 8 WROC19 hours ago
    The Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center is now open 24/7
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Perry’s Ice Cream announces new flavors ahead of holiday season
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    West Herr kicks off annual food drive
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Major baby retailer to close all its stores — again
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Steuben County man dead after police shooting, 12-hour standoff
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    National Drug Take Back Day 2024: Here’s where to dispose medicine
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    MCSO confirms missing teen returns home safe
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    First local ‘Play Yellow Birdie Bash’ fundraiser
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Surfer dies after being struck, impaled by swordfish
    News 8 WROC16 hours ago
    Walmart and Aldi are once again offering meal deals for Thanksgiving
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Man who repeatedly stabbed wife, child sentenced to prison
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Yates County residents warned of ‘voice cloning’ phone scams
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Man sentenced for deadly New Year’s Eve hit-and-run
    News 8 WROC3 hours ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    News 8 WROC20 hours ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Black Button’s Bespoke Bourbon Cream will be served on all JetBlue flights
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Man wrongly convicted of murder starts new job after 28 years behind bars
    News 8 WROC4 hours ago
    2 arrested after man claims kidnappers amputated his finger in Denver
    News 8 WROC4 hours ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    RPD: 2 arrested with guns in Rochester overnight
    News 8 WROC2 hours ago
    Up to 95% of people labeled as allergic to penicillin may not be
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Utica Police looking for information on motorcycle accident
    News 8 WROC4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy