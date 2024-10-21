SU men’s basketball returns to the JMA Dome Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Syracuse Men’s basketball team will take the court on Saturday, October 26th in their exhibition game against Clarion at 1 p.m. For some like JJ Starling or Chris Bell, they are familiar with the roar of the Dome during home games, but for the eight new faces on the team, this will be their first time.

With four transfers and four freshmen on the team, they will be playing in front of the Syracuse home crowd for the first time and cannot wait to show the community what they have been working on all off-season.

Click the video player above to see what Senior transfer Jaquan Carlos had to say about the upcoming home opener.

