Lollypop Farm overwhelmed by large influx of kittens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm’s animal shelters are being overwhelmed by “kitten season,” the Humane Society announced Friday morning.

Kitten season is described as a period during the fall and winter months when cats go into heat. This period of time can be a problem for animal shelters because the amount of kittens being born can strain resources.

Lollypop Farm said it is caring for 623 animals. Out of those animals, 302 of those are cats, and another 162 are kittens. Furthermore, some of these kittens need medical attention, including a kitten named Stevie who was brought to the shelter with his hind legs broken.

Monroe County residents have some options if they want to help Lollypop Farm. The humane society posted a wish list on Amazon that includes cat food, toys, devices, and more. Lollypop Farm is also asking for more foster care families to help with this influx.

Fosters will be provided with resources such as food and medical care by Lollypop Farm. Those who want to sign up may do so on Lollypop Farm’s website.

