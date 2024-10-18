Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 8 WROC

    Lollypop Farm overwhelmed by large influx of kittens

    By George Gandy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42psrb_0wC9Ug2F00

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm’s animal shelters are being overwhelmed by “kitten season,” the Humane Society announced Friday morning.

    Kitten season is described as a period during the fall and winter months when cats go into heat. This period of time can be a problem for animal shelters because the amount of kittens being born can strain resources.

    Lollypop Farm said it is caring for 623 animals. Out of those animals, 302 of those are cats, and another 162 are kittens. Furthermore, some of these kittens need medical attention, including a kitten named Stevie who was brought to the shelter with his hind legs broken.

    Monroe County residents have some options if they want to help Lollypop Farm. The humane society posted a wish list on Amazon that includes cat food, toys, devices, and more. Lollypop Farm is also asking for more foster care families to help with this influx.

    Fosters will be provided with resources such as food and medical care by Lollypop Farm. Those who want to sign up may do so on Lollypop Farm’s website.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Shirleen Vanocker
    12h ago
    irresponsible people allowing their cats to run free and not getting them spayed and neutered. I detest that people do this with cats. cats are NOT totally " self sufficient" like many people think. if you get a cat, keep it inside get it spayed , take it to the vet, etc. DONT,just let it run
    gtfoh
    13h ago
    send them all to Springfield Ohio, two birds one stone
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Kentucky family demands answers after organs nearly taken from living man
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    5 Subtle Signs Your Cat Loves You More Than You Think
    Vision Pet Care19 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    ‘We don’t want to forget him’: Moms host fundraiser in honor of baby son who passed away
    News 8 WROC2 days ago
    Daylight Saving Time 2024: When does it end?
    News 8 WROC4 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Missing person alert: Have you seen Melinna Torres?
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Search underway for suspects after early morning home robbery in Macedon
    News 8 WROC16 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Two motorcycles crash in Wayne County
    News 8 WROC11 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    6 arrested in $2.4m stolen merchandise ring
    News 8 WROC3 days ago
    It’s almost time: Average date for Rochester to see its first snow
    News 8 WROC20 hours ago
    Defying the odds: Katy Eberts walks runway at ROC the Runway Fashion Show
    News 8 WROC7 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    School district employee accused of killing her sister, 62, and dumping remains in river
    The Independent1 day ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Bills dominate Titans in second half, win 34-10 in Cooper’s debut
    News 8 WROC3 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy