RPD searches for suspect that shot occupied car on Brown St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for the suspects who fired gunshots that hit an occupied car in the area of Brown Street.

Officers were called to Brown Street and Saxton Street for a ShotSpotter activation. A 911 caller stated their vehicle was hit by bullets in that area. Nobody in the vehicle was injured.

The investigation led police to several areas in the city, including Emerson Street, but no suspects were found.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.

