    RPD searches for suspect that shot occupied car on Brown St.

    By George Gandy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UvURZ_0wBwwXoL00

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for the suspects who fired gunshots that hit an occupied car in the area of Brown Street.

    Officers were called to Brown Street and Saxton Street for a ShotSpotter activation. A 911 caller stated their vehicle was hit by bullets in that area. Nobody in the vehicle was injured.

    The investigation led police to several areas in the city, including Emerson Street, but no suspects were found.

    Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Citizen Keen
    2d ago
    it's not safe to go out at night here
    
