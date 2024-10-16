Weather forecast: Frost Advisory for Rochester as temperatures fall into the 30s

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -Rain showers move across Western New York thanks to cold air over Lake Ontario through this afternoon. Those showers slowly taper this afternoon and skies clear out. That will lead to overnight lows falling into the 30s with cooler air in place the further away you go from the lake.

FROST ADVISORY: There is a frost advisory for the entire region tonight and into early Thursday. Make sure to take care of the sensitive plants that may be exposed.

Skies clear out overnight into early Thursday and this will kick start our long dry stretch through most of the second half of October. High pressure is centered over Kentucky and warmer air will flow into Western New York. Expect highs into the mid and upper 50s Thursday afternoon.

Humidity remains lows through Friday, allowing for temperatures to again fall back into the 30s. Friday does mark the first day above average with highs back into the 60s. Expect this trend to continue through the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday starting in the 40s and finishing well into the 60s.

Long-range models are leaning toward a longer dry stretch that would extend into early next week. Temperatures will likely get into the 70s by Monday and Tuesday.

