18-year-old woman stabbed during argument on Ridgeway Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old woman was stabbed on Ridgeway Avenue early Tuesday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 1:46 a.m. They said the victim was arguing with the suspect before she was stabbed at least once.

She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and she is being treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

